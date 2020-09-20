Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $6,023,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

