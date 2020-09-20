Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.14.

KRYS opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,318,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 17,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 276,508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 183,632 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

