Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

