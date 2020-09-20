Lambda Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00239598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.01414193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00214280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,886,875 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.