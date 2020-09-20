Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Landec will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 225,553 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landec by 102.5% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,023,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Landec by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 75,827 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

