Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.06.

LVS opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $316,072,000 after purchasing an additional 734,995 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

