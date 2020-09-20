Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $14,364.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $14,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $42,944,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70.

On Thursday, September 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,146 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $108,976.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $4,221.27.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $4,484.70.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 407 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $6,145.70.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $86,339.72.

On Monday, August 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,877 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $89,271.63.

On Thursday, August 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,480.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $341.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

