Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Legend Biotech stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $43.24.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.
Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.