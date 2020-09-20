Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $43.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,542,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,974,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,563,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

