Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

LMND stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 2,948,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,980. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

