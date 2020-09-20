Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $68.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 48.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 26.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 333,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 69,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,853,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 231.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $79.18. 5,293,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,343. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

