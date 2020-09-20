Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $85.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of LEN opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 333,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,853,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

