Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.90. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEVL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

