Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $8.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,107. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

