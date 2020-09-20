Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

