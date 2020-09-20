LINA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,683.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $39,683.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LINA

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,874,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

