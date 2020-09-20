Line (NYSE:LN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NYSE:LN opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Line has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $556.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Line will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Line by 15.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Line by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Line by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Line by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Line by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

