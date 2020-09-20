Lisk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00012291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, HitBTC and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $168.31 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022979 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010829 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,880,970 coins and its circulating supply is 125,848,914 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, BitBay, Binance, COSS, Gate.io, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinbe, Coinroom, Bitbns, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

