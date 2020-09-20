LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Qiwi (OTCMKTS:QIWI) Head to Head Review

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qiwi and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiwi presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.53%. Given Qiwi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Volatility & Risk

Qiwi has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 12.42% 26.92% 10.33% LiveWorld -1.25% -13.03% -4.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiwi and LiveWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $635.40 million 1.59 $74.90 million $1.73 9.60 LiveWorld $7.37 million 0.20 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Summary

Qiwi beats LiveWorld on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

