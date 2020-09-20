Loki (LOKI) Reaches One Day Volume of $146,297.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Loki has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00004310 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $23.52 million and $146,297.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,881.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.03398468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.07 or 0.02068473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00430062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00842894 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00529414 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,141,488 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.