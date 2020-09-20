Loop Capital Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $372.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $248.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $171.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.33.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $256.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

