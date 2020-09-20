Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE LL traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $20.77. 1,129,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,448. The company has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 179,520 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.