Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE LL traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $20.77. 1,129,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,448. The company has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 179,520 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.