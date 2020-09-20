Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised Marcus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MCS opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $305.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

