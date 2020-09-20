Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,185.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. The company stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, escalating expenses due to higher underwriting and acquisition costs continues to put strain on margin. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss is likely to induce underwriting volatility.”

MKL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,102.50.

MKL opened at $979.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.66. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,071.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $968.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after buying an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Markel by 230.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Markel by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4,593.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

