Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMLP. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,558. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.