Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.39.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,820. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

