Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.63.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.56.
In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
