Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.63.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.56.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

