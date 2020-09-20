Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $103.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DOOR stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

