Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Matinas BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,180. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

