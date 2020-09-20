Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0069

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $136,016.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00431444 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Ethfinex, HADAX, CoinEgg, LBank, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

