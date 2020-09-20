McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

