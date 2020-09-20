MediBloc [QRC20] Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,893.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.03404829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02074865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00432106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00834903 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00530583 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

