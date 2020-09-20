Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. CLSA cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $164,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 2,143,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

