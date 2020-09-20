Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €115.92 ($136.38).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.30.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.