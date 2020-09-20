Metacoin (MTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $120,536.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $26.56 million and $120,536.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.04374776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034099 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

