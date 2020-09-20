Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA) is one of 49 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Metalla Royalty & Streaming to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million -$4.87 million -64.77 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors $1.55 billion $137.00 million 35.21

Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors 725 2782 2561 92 2.33

Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors -14.02% -2.89% -0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metalla Royalty & Streaming rivals beat Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

