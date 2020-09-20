Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 6,471,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

