Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MFGP. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 250.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 302,895 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

