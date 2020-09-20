MicroMoney Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,996.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $70.71, $19.00, $50.35 and $24.70. MicroMoney has a market cap of $124,470.20 and $20,996.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042273 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.04349519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034318 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $70.71, $24.70, $11.92, $5.53, $10.41, $7.50, $19.00, $32.35, $20.34, $50.56, $50.35 and $13.91. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

