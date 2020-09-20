Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Microvision alerts:

NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Microvision has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts predict that Microvision will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.