MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Viewtran Group (NASDAQ:VIEWF) Head to Head Analysis

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MICT and Viewtran Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $480,000.00 156.40 -$4.22 million N/A N/A Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viewtran Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MICT.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and Viewtran Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT N/A -1,940.02% -30.86% Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MICT has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viewtran Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of MICT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MICT and Viewtran Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MICT presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given MICT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MICT is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions. The company's portable tablets enhance workforce productivity by offering computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage; and manage the drivers in various aspects, such as driver identification, reporting hours worked, customer/organization working procedures and protocols, route management and navigation based on tasks and time schedule. It also provides SmartHub, which provides consumers with services, such as driver recognition, identifying and preventing driver fatigue, recognizing driver behavior, preventive maintenance, fuel efficiency, and a driver assistance system; and third party telematics service providers, a platform to offer services, such as Hours of Service. The company's products are used in and/or targeted to a range of mobile resource management industry sectors, including haulage and distribution, public transportation, construction, service industries, municipalities, and public safety services. It primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

