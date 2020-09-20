MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $322,500.90 and approximately $60.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00233331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00089661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.01417398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00212126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin's total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin's official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

