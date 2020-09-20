Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $521.47 million, a PE ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,938 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 645,726 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

