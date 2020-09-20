Mizuho Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $436.92.

NYSE NOW opened at $453.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.85 and its 200-day moving average is $377.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $17,667,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

