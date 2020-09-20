Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Cap of $5.75 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $58,375.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Binance, CoinBene and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00089957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.01416997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00216169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, CoinBene, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

