Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NYSE:MHK opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

