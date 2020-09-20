Moin Price Down 6.5% This Week (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Moin has a market capitalization of $23,739.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Moin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,474,690 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

