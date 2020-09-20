Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 358,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monro by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

