Morgan Stanley Cuts J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $106.00

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.73.

SJM stock opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 19.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $3,685,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

