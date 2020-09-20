Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Morphic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of MORF opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.99. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,775.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $143,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,208 shares of company stock valued at $612,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 401,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 133.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

