MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €144.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.00 ($167.06).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €154.25 ($181.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €153.34 and its 200-day moving average is €148.52. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

